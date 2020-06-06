Raymond J Forbes 1926—2020

Raymond J Forbes born 4-12-1926 passed away March 11-2020. Wife-living-Joyce E Forbes and brother-William Forbes.Ray is a WW 11 veteran. AT age 16 he was a student pilot. Age 18 he joined the Army Air corp. As an Air cadet he trained for the B-24 and B-25.In 1951 he joined the Iron Workers 498. In 1978 a scaffold broke and he fell from a water tower. His 27 years as an Iron Worker now over. By 1981 he Moved to Ft.Myers Fl. and founded Forbes Realty,Inc. Commercial Brokerage firm and expanded into residential.In 1991 he was awarded the HUD management contract for s/w FL.In 1995 he was elected President of the Exchange group.He had just received his 40 y ear Broker pin. He loved to Fly, Build, and being social was his life. He loved all and honored life. Children: Larry Dillon, Pamela Stahl, Betty Bondio,and (Bill Dodson-deceased). Grandchildren: Troy Forbes, Kelly McStravick, Nicole Bondio,Joe Saladino, Eric Dillon,Dan DIllon, Krista Williams,Randy Dodson,Greg Dodson,David Dodson,(Johnny Dodson-deceased). Graveyard Service is June 27,2020. 10am. It will be held at 12 mile cemetary, 200 south Pecatonica rd. Questions , please call 815-742-9463



