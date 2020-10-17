1/1
Raymond "Mike" Kelly
Raymond "Mike" Kelly 1940—2020
Raymond "Mike" Kelly, 79 of Rockford, IL, formerly of Belvidere, IL died peacefully October 14, 2020, in Rockford. He was born to Raymond Joseph and Anna Marie (Michel) Kelly, December 14, 1940, in Madison, WI. Mike graduated high school and married Mary Ann Schocker, September 29, 1962, in Madison, WI. He worked at Cintas, formerly Ideal Uniform, as a route driver for 35 years and then retired. Mike golfed and bowled for many years in Madison. He made it to the Bowling Nationals, often traveling, being part of the 1st Nationals at Dane County Colosseum. He bowled many 300 games. He was very talented when it came to sports. He also was the best third basemen in Fast Pitch Softball for Kleins Florals in Madison, winning several state tournaments.
Mike is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife, Mary Ann; and sons, Mike (Cyndi) Kelly and Randy (Debbie) Kelly; grandkids, Jamie, Kadie, and Josh, Tabitha and Destiny; great grandkids, Gage, Raven, Ella and Leah; and one baby coming in January.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Laverne; brother-in-law, Frank; and all of his in-laws and out-laws.
Memorial contributions in his honor and memory can be made to the family.
To leave the family a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
