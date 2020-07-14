Raymond "Ray" M. Erickson 1939—2020
Raymond "Ray" M. Erickson, 80, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, in his home. He was born October 6, 1939, in Duluth MN, the son of Melvin and Lillian (Overland) Erickson. He married Sharon Layton in 1998. Ray was an inspector for the Northern Pacific Railroad for over 6 years before he became a pilot for Eastern Airlines for 26 years and then he worked as an inspector for the FAA for 21 years. He enjoyed traveling and was a model railroad enthusiast for many years.
Survived by his loving wife, Sharon; his son Robert Charles (Stephanie) Erickson; his daughter, Cheryl (John) Baker; his step sons, Jeffrey Carlisle and Mike (Danielle) Wegner; his step daughters, Jaime Olson, Traci (Frank) Lombardo, and Cathy (Phil) Williams; his grandson, Alex Rubenic. Predeceased by his parents and his brother, Charles Robert Erickson.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
