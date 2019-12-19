|
Raymond "Ray" Nagel M.M. 1942—2019
Raymond "Ray" Nagel M.M., 77, of Poplar Grove, IL passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. He was born on February 10, 1942 in Melrose Park, IL to Fredrick and Ruth Nagel. Ray married the love of his life Peggy on August 24, 1964 in Chicago, IL. Ray and Peggy owned and operated Designs by Peggy. Ray was a member of the Belvidere Masonic Lodge, Shriners and Scottish Rite. He achieved the degree of Master Mason. Ray loved motorcycles but most importantly loved spending time with his friends and family. Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by many.
He is loved and missed by his wife, Peggy; children, Jeff (Kari) Nagel, Ramona Sommerfield; grandchildren, Zachary Gutekunst, Jessica Sommers; great-grandchild, Emma Rose Gutekunst; brother, David W. Nagel as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ray is preceded in death by his parents; children, Michael, Roby and Theresa.
Special thanks to the staff of Northern Illinois Hospice, Jennifer, Katie, Heather and Jonathan.
The visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m., on Monday, December 22, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Masonic rites will take place at 11:00 am with the funeral service to follow, Jonathan Banister of Northern Illinois Hospice will officiate. Burial in Highland Garden of Memories. Memorials to Northern Illinois Hospice. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit, www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019