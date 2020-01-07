Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Blackhawk Athletic Club
2023 Broadway
Rockford, IL
Raymond Nason


1954 - 2020
Raymond Nason Obituary
Raymond Nason 1954—2020
Raymond Nason, 65, of Rockford, died quietly in his home January 4, 2020. He was born September 16, 1954 in Fukuoka Kyushu, Japan; son of Clarence L. and Sadako (Takase) Nason. He served in the US AirForce. Ray worked as supervisor and machinist for Abar-Ipsen. He was a loving Papa and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. Ray was a wonderful neighbor and friend and will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jazmyne Nesmith and her family for all they have done for the family.
Survivors include his daughters April (Jonathan) Zbrzeski and Ashley Nason; grandchildren Andrew, Ryan, and Raelynn; sister Sue (Chris) Carr; several nieces and nephews; and wife Teresa Nason. He is predeceased by his parents, daughter Lisa Nason, and brother Richard Nason.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 PM, January 19, 2020 at the Blackhawk Athletic Club, 2023 Broadway, Rockford, IL 61104. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 712 Windsor Road, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
