Raymond Thompson 1923—2020
Raymond Thompson, 97, of Capron passed away on Saturday July 4, 2020, at Cherryvale Place in Rockford, IL.
He was born February 19, 1923, in Poplar Grove, IL; to Edward and Edith (Farmer) Thompson. Raymond was a dedicated and hardworking farmer his whole life.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Served the county board for 15 years, a lifetime member of the Harvard Moose Lodge, and a member of the Farm Bureau.
Raymond married Laurene Kleckner on January 22, 1944, in Rockford, IL. They have had a wonderful 76 years of marriage together.
Survivors include his wife Laurene, children Edward Thompson, Sandra Bennett, Linda (Howard Randall) Clark, Ray (Nancy) Thompson Jr., and Valerie (Rocco) Erne; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by parents, siblings, Ira, Fred, Arthur, Beulah, Charlotte; and son-in-law Joe Bennett.
Visitation will be 11-1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Saunders and McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., and will also be lived streamed. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.
Due to the pandemic, we are only allowed a maximum of 50 people. Everyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net
.
For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.