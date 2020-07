Raymond Thompson 1923—2020Raymond Thompson, 97, of Capron passed away on Saturday July 4, 2020, at Cherryvale Place in Rockford, IL.He was born February 19, 1923, in Poplar Grove, IL; to Edward and Edith (Farmer) Thompson. Raymond was a dedicated and hardworking farmer his whole life.He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Served the county board for 15 years, a lifetime member of the Harvard Moose Lodge, and a member of the Farm Bureau.Raymond married Laurene Kleckner on January 22, 1944, in Rockford, IL. They have had a wonderful 76 years of marriage together.Survivors include his wife Laurene, children Edward Thompson, Sandra Bennett, Linda (Howard Randall) Clark, Ray (Nancy) Thompson Jr., and Valerie (Rocco) Erne; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.He was preceded in death by parents, siblings, Ira, Fred, Arthur, Beulah, Charlotte; and son-in-law Joe Bennett.Visitation will be 11-1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Saunders and McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., and will also be lived streamed. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.Due to the pandemic, we are only allowed a maximum of 50 people. Everyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask.Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.