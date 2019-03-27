Rebecca Cole 1942—2019

Rebecca Lynn Cole, 76, passed away on March 27, 2019 in Rockford, IL after a valiant battle with cancer. She was born on June 26, 1942 to Harvey and Lois (Metcalf) Cole. Rebecca married the love of her life, Frances, in July of 1975 in Lombard, IL. She received a doctorate and worked as a mechanical engineer at Argonne National Laboratory. Rebecca and Frances became members of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church upon moving to Poplar Grove. She had several hobbies which included rock climbing, welding, flying, and even built her own aircraft! She was involved in many clubs, including the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and the Model Railroad Club.

Rebecca is survived by her wife, Frances; children, Cynthia Cole and Kathryn (Steve) Kass; brother, Curtis (Nan) Cole; and grandchildren, Peter Kass and Samuel Kass. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Lois.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on April 6, 2019 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 217 E. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere, IL, 61008. Memorials in Rebecca's name may be made to the Human Rights Campaign or the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Belvidere, IL.