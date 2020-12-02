Rebecca D. Luebke 1994—2020
Rebecca Danielle Luebke, 25, died unexpectedly on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Swedish American Hospital Emergency Room. Born in Rockford on December 11, 1994, daughter of Michael T. and Julie K. Johnson Earp. Graduated from Guilford High School in 2013 and was presently employed at Bath & Body Works. Married Joshua Luebke, the true love of her life, on September 8, 2019. Becca had a huge, bubbly, creative personality who always put others before herself in a complete selfless manner. She could not help being the "mom friend" of her group of friends. She was very whimsical and artsy in many ways and was presently planning on expanding her career in the arts field. Becca was the epitome of an organizer and planner and could always get the job done. Her friendly personality made her a friend to many, including being her mother's very best friend. Survivors include her husband, Joshua; parents; Michael and Julie Earp; sisters, Emily Pariseau and Stephanie Earp; nephews, Jake and Luc Pariseau; maternal grandmother, Shirley Johnson and many other extended family members and friends. Predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Ronald Johnson and her paternal grandparents, Dean Earp and Elizabeth Earp. A visitation to honor her incredible life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11-1 pm in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory , Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Masks and social distancing will be required. Private family burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miss Carly's at http://www.misscarlys.org/donate
