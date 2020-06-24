Remijio "Mico" "Ray" Luna
1937 - 2020
Remijio "Ray", "Mico" Luna 1937—2020
Remijio, "Ray", "Mico" Luna was born on February 28, 1937 in Aspermont, Texas to Remijio and Marcelina Luna. Remijio passed away on June 19, 2020. Remijio spent his early life in Texas until moving to Illinois in the 1950s. In November of 1957 he began his trade of terrazzo finisher. He married the love of his life, Marcella Rodriguez on August 2, 1958. Remijio worked as a terrazzo finisher for 42 years until retiring at the age of 62. Remijio loved spending time outdoors, working on projects around the house, trying different foods, and spending time with his family. Remijio is survived by his wife Marcella (nee Rodriguez) Luna; children, Delores (George) Rivera, Ray "BB" (the late Janet) Luna, Carlos (Jasive) Luna; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Lydia Casarez. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ysmael Luna, Domaciano Luna,Ygnacio Luna, Yrenia Flores, Carmen Guzman, Luis Luna, Paul Moon, and Helen Navarro. A Walk Through Visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9am to 11am at Advantage Funeral Home (7000 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102). Due to current health concerns there will be no gathering during the designated visitation time and masks must be worn by all who enter. A Graveside Service in Willwood Cemetery will take place immediately following the visitation. Respecting social distancing guidelines there will not be a gathering following the services.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
