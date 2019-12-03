|
Remonia Armstrong 1953—2019
Remonia Armstrong, 66, of Rockford departed this earthly life November 27, 2019. She was born February 3, 1953 in Paris, TN the daughter of Priestly and Clara Mae King. Remonia lived 41 years in Rockford coming from Tennessee. She was employed as a machine operator by MTE Hydraulics before becoming ill. Remonia was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, serving in Mass Choir; formerly serving as a nurse and sang with Sisters of Praise. She graduated from .
Remonia leaves to cherish many loving memories, her two beautiful daughters, Shetigu and Kimberly Armstrong; four grandchildren; father Priestly King; five sisters, Virginia King, Fesanda (James) Elam, Rosemary Dudley, Rebecca and Renee King; one brother, Ricky King; a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her mother and two brothers.
Services will be held 12:00 noon Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019