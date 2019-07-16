|
|
Renee "Joyce" Dawson 1929—2019
Renee "Joyce" Dawson, 89, passed away on July 8, 2019. Survived by sons, Gary (Jan) Dawson, Bob (Sandie) Dawson; daughter, Connie Dawson; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded by husband, William "Danny" Dawson; parents; sister, Sally Maurer and brother, Harry "Sonny" Maddison.
The family wants to thank Heartland Hospice for taking such good care of her for the last 14 months. A special thanks to Tina Schmarje, her caregiver and dear friend.
Memorial Service will be at 3:00pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 with a Visitation from 2:00pm until the service in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. Private burial. To read the full obituary, share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019