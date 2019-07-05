|
Rev., Elzie, Lee Marks 1949—2019
Rev. Elzie Lee Marks, departed this earthly life June 30, 2019 at Rockford Memorial Hospital. He was born December 1, 1949 in Rockford the son of Elzie and Bessie Lee Marks. Elzie married the former Mary Roby, July 3, 1994 in Rockford. He was employed as a manager by Elco Industry 33 years before retiring. Elzie was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church serving as a minister, a member of the Mission Dept., Sunday School teacher and Van Ministry. He was a charter member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Elzie was the former pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church , where served 6 years. He also served as a chaplain at the Rockford Police Dept. He graduated from Auburn High School later attending Rock Valley College.
Elzie leaves to cherish many loving memories, his loving wife, Mary; two sons, Marcus and Eric Marks; five daughters, Catina and Shonda Thompson, Mechole Sledge, Michelle Jordan and Lanita Marks; 22 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; three sisters, Ruel Dean Marks, Colleen Marks and Regina Hill; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, son, Elzie Marks Jr. and three brothers.
Services will be held 12:00 noon Monday, July 8, 2019 at St Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019