Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Faith Baptist Church
1637 7th Ave.
Belvidere, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
1637 7th Ave
Belvidere, IL
Rex A. Horner


1968 - 2019
Rex A. Horner Obituary
Rex A. Horner 1968—2019
Rex A. Horner, 50, passed away on August 11, 2019 in Belvidere, Illinois. Rex was born on November 26, 1968 to, Ray Lee and Beverly (Luse) Horner in Belvidere, Illinois. Rex worked as a cook at Arby's for 27 years. Rex loved bicycle riding; you would always see him riding his bike. He loved the Belvidere Park, he loved pizza, and he loved unicorns and rainbows.
Rex will be dearly missed by his mom and step-father, Beverly and Thomas Lockinger; his brother, Dale (Bonnie) Horner; step-brother, Mike (Susan) Lockinger; step-sister, Julie (Paul) Stoup; step-grandson, Matthew; his girlfriend, Ann and her boys, Harley, Gary, and Max.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Lee Horner; his grandparents; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday August 24, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church 1637 7th Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church. Pastor Jeremy Weary will officiate. Memorial contributions in Rex's name can be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Rex was a simple, beautiful man that weathered it all and loved life, and had a special relationship with his mother.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
