Ricardo Viveros 1932—2020It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ricardo Viveros Diaz, 88, on June 29th, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family, at his home in Richmond, Texas. He was born to Ricardo Viveros & Petra Diaz Olea, April 7th, 1932 in Chiconcuac, Mexico. Ricardo moved from Mexico to Rockford, IL in 1965 to provide new opportunities for his family in the United States. He deeply loved his family, his friends, and his church.Ricardo is survived by his seven children: Maria Dolores Viveros de Ramirez, Roberto Viveros, Maria Guadalupe Viveros, Ana Castaneda, Juan Viveros, Martín Viveros, & Maria Viveros Peraza; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Josefina Viveros; sons, Senón Viveros and Jorge Viveros; grandchildren, Guadalupe Garcia Viveros and Susana Ramirez Viveros.Ricardo was loved by many and he will be missed very much, especially by his family.Walk through visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson St, Rockford, IL 61102. Please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines if attending. His final resting place will be beside his loving wife, Josefina, at Calvary Cemetery.