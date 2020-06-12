Richard A. Annis
1959 - 2020
Richard A. Annis 1959—2020
Richard A. Annis, 60, passed June 9, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Rick was born on December 11, 1959 in Racine, Wisconsin, son of Donald and Aileen (Griffin) Annis. Rick enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, gambling, cooking, playing pool, and was a great story teller. He was an avid Packer fan and had a witty and fun sense of humor, very generous, with a passion to watch people work. Rick married his beloved wife Lyn on July 11, 1981 in Racine, Wisconsin. A member of Local 19 Heat and Frost Insulator since 1978; he worked for the Byron Nuclear Plant as a Maintenance Mod Contractor for 40 years before retiring in June of 2018.
He is survived by his wife Lyn Annis; children Nicholas, Nathan (fiancée Courtney Baxter) and Matthew; siblings Joan (Terry) Kerr, Jeri Therkelsen, Jim (Carol) Annis, Russ (Karla) Annis, Leslie (Bob) Rasmussen; brother in laws Scott Christensen and Jeff (Bonnie) Christensen. He is predeceased by his parents.
Due to Covid-19 a private service will be streamed 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at www.zoom.com with access code 810 290 6045. Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice, All Saints Lutheran Church in Byron, Illinois, or Dark Horse Lodge in Tennessee. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. – Share memories or online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

