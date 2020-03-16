Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd
401 River Lane
Loves Park, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Willow Creek Presbyterian Church
7300 Belvidere Road
Caledonia, IL
View Map
Richard A. Brick Obituary
Richard A. Brick 1935—2020
Richard "Dick" A. Brick, 84, of Caledonia was reunited with his wife, Susan, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born May 19, 1935, in Davis, the son of Charles and Violet (Henze) Brick. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Married Susan Coyla Stamm on February 14, 1959, in Monroe, Wisconsin. Employed by Frito Lay, retiring in 1993. Member of the Early Ford V8 Club and Willow Creek Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and deacon. He served on the board with Wings and Wheels Museum in Poplar Grove and Paulson Agricultural Museum in Argyle. Dick enjoyed a good car show and collecting antiques. He loved mowing his two acres and downing a cold beer afterwards. But most of all, he loved and missed his sweetheart, Susie, his wife of 60 years. Survivors include daughter, Brenda (Brett) Benning of Loves Park; son, Bud (Dawn) Brick of Roscoe; grandchildren, Shawn (Lindsay) Strong, Stephanie Brick and Scott Brick; sisters, Joyce (Jim) Niedermeier, Doris Clark, Sandra (Jim) Paul and Linda (Sherman Scheidegger) Johnson; brother, Dalon (Linda) Brick; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife, Susan; son, Bradley; brothers, Burdette "Bud" and LaVere Brick; and sister, Phyllis Beling.
Service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, in Willow Creek Presbyterian Church, 7300 Belvidere Road, Caledonia. Inurnment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane Loves Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
