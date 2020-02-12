|
|
Richard A. Faerber 1952—2020
Richard Arthur Faerber died on February 10, at his home, surrounded by his loving family in Lake Summerset, Illinois, after a lengthy illness. He was 67. Mr. Faerber, who went by Rick, was born in La Salle, Illinois, in 1952.
Rick was Chief Engineer with TRO Manufacturing of Franklin Park, Illinois, since 2008, and formerly the owner of Banner Tool and Die of Rockford, Illinois, for 25 years.
He loved fishing, playing his guitar, and playing fetch with his dog. He was a voracious reader, raised award-winning fancy goldfish, and had been an avid SCUBA diver.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wilma (Van Hoose), daughters Adrienne and Jessica (Faerber) Musé, sons-in-law Samuel Burdick and Anthony Musé, grandson Vincent, brother Donald, and his parents, Richard L. Faerber and Shirley (Scalarini) of Rockford, IL.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, February 14, at 3:30pm in the Community Room at Durand State Bank in Durand, Illinois. A reception will follow at The Fire Barn restaurant in Durand, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in his honor to Animal House Shelter (https://www.animalhouseshelter.com/donate/) or Northern Illinois Hospice (https://northernillinoishospice.org/).
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Share online memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020