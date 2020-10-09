Richard "Dick" Arnold Andersen 1932—2020
Richard "Dick" Arnold Andersen, 87, of Rockford died on October 6, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place Memory Care Facility. Born on November 20, 1932 in Rockford. Son of Arnold and Edith (Nordgren) Andersen. Graduate of West High School where he participated in sports. Dick served in the United States Army. United in marriage to Karin Johnson on February 8, 1958 at Centennial Methodist Church in Rockford. Dick retired from the Rockford Police Department in 1983 after 22 years of service; in 1976 receiving a Valor Award from the State of Illinois Police Association. Devoted family man, he loved taking them hiking, camping, boating or just a family picnic at Rock Cut. He spent a lot of time behind a camera getting family shots. After retiring, he and Karin had many opportunities to travel, covering lots of the US and making a few foreign visits. Active member of Riverside Community Church and Blackhawk Wood Carvers. Greatly enjoyed his basement workshop and his wood carving craft, creating furniture, kayaks, sailboat, rocking horses and many smaller carved items. Survived by his wife, Karin; children, Rev. Dr. Kathryn (Daniel) Smith of Golden Valley, MN, David Andersen of Rockford, Sharon (Ricky Clingon) Fry of Rockford; grandchildren, Nicole Andersen, Joshua (Laura) Smith, Andrew (Amanda) Smith, Gage Fry, Luke (Brittany Terell); great-grandchildren, Peregrine Smith, Atlas, Andeline, Tanner, Jordan, and Aurora Fry and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Elaine Andersen, Dale Andersen, Lorraine Young and Roger Andersen. Private celebration of life with a gathering of his extended family will take place at the Riverside Community Church Scattering Garden. His family wishes to thank the staff at Lincolnshire who have devotedly cared for him for the past two years, and the staff of Transitions Hospice for their help. Karin wishes to express love and gratitude to all the family and friends who have helped her weather this storm.
