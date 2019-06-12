|
Richard Arthur Ekmarck 07/21/1941—06/2018
Son of Arthur Ekmarck & Louise Irene (Ekmarck) Carlile. Predeceased by Father & Mother & Sister Gloria Bolerjack. Survived by sister Sandra Thomas and 3 nephews, Steven Bolerjack, Shawn Thomas, Shane Thomas one niece Tiffany Hubka, Six Grand nephews and 2 Grand nieces and several cousins.
Memorial Services at Bethlehem Lutheran Church 4620 20th st., Rockford Il. On Saturday 06/15/2019 at 1:00 PM. Flowers may be sent to church. Refreshments at church after Services. Internment at Lindenwood Cemetery, Lindenwood IL. With Prayer service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019