|
|
Richard Arthur Meyer 1936—2019
Richard Arthur Meyer, 82, of Winnebago, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Alpine Fireside Health Center in Rockford with his children by his side. He was born November 4, 1936, in Dakota, IL the son of Harper and Gladys (Wise) Meyer. He graduated from Polo High School in 1954 and Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1962. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Army Corps of Engineers from January 6, 1955, to October 22, 1957. Richard married Loretta Bertha Buskohl on October 10, 1958, at the Leaf River Methodist Church in Leaf River. He worked as an accountant for Price Waterhouse and held financial positions at small and medium-sized businesses including Heathkit in Benton Harbor, MI, Charmglow Grills in Kenosha, WI, and Preh Electronics in Lake Zurich, IL, and was a management consultant for the Brenner Group in Chicago. Early in his career, he owned Topper Mobile Homes in White Pigeon, MI and was a certified financial fraud investigator.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago, where he sang in the choir and served as an elder. He was a member of the American Legion and testified in front of the United States Senate regarding the lack of nursing home hiring standards in 1990.
He enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, country and instrumental music and classic hymns.
Richard is survived by his children, Galen (Carol) Meyer of Pennington, NJ, Teresa (Thomas) Wilson of Grand Rapids, MI, Kristine Meyer of Rockford; proudly by his grandchildren, Lauren Meyer, Kennan Meyer, Lane Meyer; brothers, Willard Meyer and Lowell Meyer.
Richard is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Loretta Meyer; brothers, Vernon Meyer, Wayne Meyer; sisters, LaVonne Diehl, Marilyn Fontana, Roberta Weber, Allene Gilbert.
Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, with a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago, 208 W. Winnebago St., Winnebago with Bill Newkirk officiating. Interment at Winnebago Cemetery near Winnebago. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019