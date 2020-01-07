Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Services
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
Richard B. Ball


1930 - 2020
Richard B. Ball Obituary
Richard B. Ball 1930—2020
Richard B. Ball, 89, of Belvidere, IL passed away on January 5, 2020 in Belvidere. Richard was born March 10, 1930 in hunter, IL the son of Frank B. and Eleanor (Marks) Ball. Richard married Helen Burd on April 24, 1965 in Marengo Methodist Church. Richard honorably served his country with the United States Army in the Korean War. He worked for ComED as a tree trimmer for 36 years. Richard was a lifelong member of the and American Legion. Richard enjoyed, gardening, bingo, keeping busy out in the garage and spending time at the and American Legion.
He is loved and missed by his wife, Helen; daughters, Kathy, Cindy (James) Marrow; step-children, Donald Long, Gerald Long, Pamela Long; sisters, Delores, Judy Zeck, Vicki Taylor, Peggy; brothers, Donald Ball, Edward Ball as well as many grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard is preceded in death by, Gerald Ball, William Dane, Wayne, Raymond Hill, Carl Ball; step-son, Dale Long
The funeral service will take place 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave. Belvidere, IL 61008 with Rev. Jim Bell officiating. The visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. till 10:45 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial in Belvidere Cemetery. Memorials to the family to establish later. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
