Richard Blaze LaValley 1930—2020

2/3/1930-4/23/2020

Richard passed peacefully at home in Florida surrounded by his Wife, and 2 Granddaughters and his Daughter in Law. Born to Maxium Emile and Mary Delosh LaValley. Married Joan Killenbeck in 1952. 3 Sons were born, Gary, Tom and Rick. Air Force Veteran and retired from Chrysler Corp after 35 years

Survivors include his Beloved wife, Jean LaValley of West Palm Beach, FL. Two Sons, Tom(Deb) and Rick LaValley of Detroit, Michigan, 1 Step Daughter, Rhen Straub(Denny), Rockford, IL. Daughter in Laws, Karen LaValley and Dora LaValley. Several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Gravesite Services are at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 S. Alpine Rd, Thursday, October 1st 1-3 pm

Later burial in the South Florida National VA Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fl. Due to the Covid 19 virus.



