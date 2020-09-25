1/1
Richard Blaze LaValley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Blaze LaValley 1930—2020
2/3/1930-4/23/2020
Richard passed peacefully at home in Florida surrounded by his Wife, and 2 Granddaughters and his Daughter in Law. Born to Maxium Emile and Mary Delosh LaValley. Married Joan Killenbeck in 1952. 3 Sons were born, Gary, Tom and Rick. Air Force Veteran and retired from Chrysler Corp after 35 years
Survivors include his Beloved wife, Jean LaValley of West Palm Beach, FL. Two Sons, Tom(Deb) and Rick LaValley of Detroit, Michigan, 1 Step Daughter, Rhen Straub(Denny), Rockford, IL. Daughter in Laws, Karen LaValley and Dora LaValley. Several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Gravesite Services are at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 S. Alpine Rd, Thursday, October 1st 1-3 pm
Later burial in the South Florida National VA Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fl. Due to the Covid 19 virus.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved