Richard Bruce Mohaupt 1948—2019
Richard Bruce Mohaupt passed away on December 23, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born on July 30, 1948, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Robert James Mohaupt and Inez Victoria Strom Mohaupt. The family moved to Chicago, Illinois, for a brief time, and then settled in the Rockford, Illinois, area--first within the city, then in North Park, where Rick went to school. He ran cross-country at Harlem High School, and graduated in 1966.
Rick entered the army and after basic training worked in the Construction Battalion in Vietnam. After his discharge, he attended college at Northern Illinois University, receiving a degree in civil engineering. While in college, he met Mary Lou Clevenstine, who had attended college with his brother and sister-in-law. They were married at Mary's parents' home in Rock Island, Illinois, on February 3, 1973.
Rick and Mary moved to Rockford, where their daughter, Anne Elizabeth, was born. He worked for the Winnebago County Highway Department and later became the Winnebago County Supervisor of Public Works. The family moved to Pecatonica, Illinois, where their son, David Shadrach, was born; and they built the house Rick designed.
Following Rick's retirement in 2008, he and Mary travelled the globe extensively, journeying to locations in all continents except Antarctica. Aside from his love of travel, Rick was known as an avid reader, computer programmer, and documentarian of his family's daily life and adventures.
Mary died on April 7, 2017, after forty-four years of marriage.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his two children, Anne Mohaupt [Justin Walker], of Rockford; and Shad Mohaupt [Jennifer Graham], and two grandchildren, Logan and Lauren, of Pecatonica; brother Terry Mohaupt [Linda], of Rockford; and nieces Julian Recanzone [Dick], of Portland, Oregon; Hillary Mohaupt [Jen Moses], of Plainsboro, New Jersey; Abigail Mohaupt, of Van Alstyne, Texas; and Susannah Mohaupt and her daughter, Cordelia, of Rockford.
A visitation will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home's Countryman Chapel, 529 Washington St. Pecatonica, IL from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, immediately followed by a funeral ceremony at 6:00 p.m., with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Cremation Rites to be Accorded with final resting place to be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Pecatonica, IL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice at https://heartlandhospicefund.org/donate/
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019