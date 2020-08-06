Richard C. Bartlett Sr. 1930—2020
Richard C. Bartlett Sr. 90, of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Dick was born June 4, 1930 in Chicago IL, the son of Robert and Eleanor (Wulf) Bartlett. Dick married the love of his life Nettie on December 25, 1951 in Chicago, IL. Dick worked for R. J's Fuel and Tire department in Belvidere, IL. He will be missed by all.
Dick is loved and missed by his children, Richard C. (Lydia) Bartlett Jr., Terry (K.T.) Bartlett, Karen Eklund, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Nettie and his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com