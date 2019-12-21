|
Richard C. "Dick" Gleed 1939—2019
Richard C. "Dick" Gleed, 80, of Rockton, IL passed away at 6:40 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 in his home.
A Masonic Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Funeral Ceremonies following on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Old Stone Church, 101 E. Union Street, Rockton, IL with Pastor Dan Herman officiating. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. A visitation will be held in the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019