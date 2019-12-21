Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
767 N Blackhawk Blvd
Rockton, IL 61072
(815) 624-1155
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gleed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. "Dick" Gleed


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. "Dick" Gleed Obituary
Richard C. "Dick" Gleed 1939—2019
Richard C. "Dick" Gleed, 80, of Rockton, IL passed away at 6:40 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 in his home.
A Masonic Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Funeral Ceremonies following on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Old Stone Church, 101 E. Union Street, Rockton, IL with Pastor Dan Herman officiating. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. A visitation will be held in the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday.
To read complete obituary or share a memory, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -