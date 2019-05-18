|
Richard Crain Shelain 1942—2019
Richard Crain Shelain, 77, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born February 7, 1942, in Rockford, the only child of Richard F. and Lois (Crain) Shelain. Richard married Maxine (Dougherty) Stadel on June 21, 1975. He loved and cherished his wife and together they would have celebrated 44 years of marriage in June.
Richard graduated from West High School in 1960. He was active in ROTC. He was an Eagle Scout in Troop 37 and a Member of the Order of the Arrow. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Wabash College and attended Harvard Law School. Returning to Rockford 2 years later he attained a master's degree in Teaching at NIU and a principal's certification from Rockford College. He also studied abroad in London.
Richard taught 6th grade at Windsor School in Loves Park, IL for 3 ½ years. He served as Principal for 14 years. He enjoyed this work so much he could barely believe he was being paid to do it. He ran a lecture series for the district called The Harlem Lyceum which brought in nationally known speakers including Ralph Nader, Buckminster Fuller, Julian Bond, Dr. Michael DeBakey, William Colby, Orson Bean, and Jean-Michel Cousteau.
In the late 70's he taught himself how to program on a Commodore Pet microcomputer and began writing programs to support his children's learning. He shared the programs with teachers at Windsor. Soon other educators sought to buy copies. Recognizing the opportunity, he wrote expanded software to reinforce student mastery of basic academic skills. Officially founding Micrograms Software In 1981, the Shelains and Holdens partnered programming skill and graphic artistry. They successfully designed and produced educational software for grade schools for 30 years.
Richard was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church as a child (serving as an acolyte) and in the later years of his life. He frequented Catholic services with his family for many years in between. For 25 years, he attended silent weekend retreats at the Jesuit Retreat House in Oshkosh, WI. He completed five three-day in-person teachings with the Dalai Lama. He read extensively upon, and deeply contemplated, Christianity & Buddhism.
Richard volunteered with CeaseFire & The Golden Apple Foundation in Rockford. He recorded sermons at Emmanuel Episcopal and maintained a YouTube channel for the church. He shared a love of travel with his wife and children. In 2010, Richard and Maxine took a 35-day 8,500-mile road trip that took them east and west to the coasts and north into Canada. They, along with Rosebergs & Podeszwas, shared in a monthly breakfast club for decades. Richard was a grammarian and few around him escaped correction. He enjoyed writing poetry for his family. He shared unique musings in his annual Christmas letters often illuminating points not previously pondered by the reader. He taught his grandsons how to play chess well, introduced them to Star Trek and Ancient Aliens, and encouraged them to always walk in the house. He marveled at the brilliance and competencies of his granddaughters and watched proudly as they performed. Providing childcare on Wednesdays, he observed with wonder as his youngest grandson bloomed from baby to little boy. He revered the natural world, respected all living things, and remained astonished by the many blessings bestowed upon him.
Richard was an educator, an innovator, and a seeker of knowledge. A man who valued reading, research, and reflection. A man who taught us to consider other perspectives, but to always have the strength of spirit to stand up and act upon our values and beliefs. He was never one to go along to get along or to seek the path of least resistance. Often, he was the resistance. He lived and shared 4 tenants: Be Mindful. Use Skillful Means. Master Patience. Look Deeper. His logic, counsel, and curiosity will live on in us and we will forever be thankful for his presence in our lives.
Survived by his beloved wife, Maxine; grateful children Richard (Michelle) Stadel, Suzanne (Bill Lewis) Shelain and Gregory Shelain; six flourishing, incredibly curious, and talented grandchildren, Maggie & Gretchen Stadel, William & Evan Lewis, and Adilade & Lincoln Shelain; numerous in-laws, nieces/nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents; treasured daughter Christine Stadel; and dear friend Robert Cotter. The family would like to give a special thanks to OSF Hospice and the entire care team at SwedishAmerican.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Father David Beauvais officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00pm on Friday, May 24, 2019, in Fred C. Olson Chapel. Visitation will continue from 9:00 to 9:45am Saturday. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial will be established. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 18 to May 20, 2019