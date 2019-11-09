|
Richard D. Hockison 1948—2019
Richard "Dick" D. Hockison, 71, of Muscoda, Wis., passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born July 30, 1948, in Rockford, Ill., the son of Richard and Dorothea (Garner) Hockison. Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. Married Charlotte M. Mitchell on June 13, 1970. Self-employed at Reliable Lift Truck for 30 years. Retired from Atlas Cold Storage in 2013. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte; daughters, Michelle (Greg) Cassaro and Rebecca (Michael) Miller; daughter-in-law, June Hockison; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; mother, Dorothea Hockison; brother, Danny (Kris) Hockison; sisters-in-law, Lavon (Merle) Reese and Connie (Tom) Miller; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father; and son, Tom.
Service at noon Tuesday, November 12, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the ALS Association or VA. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019