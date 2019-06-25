|
Richard D. Paeglow 1939—2019
Richard D. Paeglow, 79, of Rockton, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. Born October 26, 1939 in Rockford, the son of Chester Fred and Flora Vivian (Steffa) Paeglow. He was a 1957 graduate of West High School where he served as Class Historian. Richard married Sally Cross on December 26, 1958 in Rockford. He worked for Ingersoll for 36 years. Richard attended Hope Free Church in Roscoe. He enjoyed traveling, softball, bowling, trains, watching his grandsons play golf and tracking the weather. Survived by his wife, Sally; children, Richard (MaryEllen Albano) Paeglow, Diane (Glenn) Quaiver, and David Paeglow; grandchildren, David and Mitchell Quaiver and Jack and Brett Paeglow. Predeceased by his parents; and sister, Sally Cassaro.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Hope Evangelical Free Church, 5656 Elevator Rd., Roscoe. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford and from 10:00 to 10:45 prior to the service at Hope Evangelical Free Church. Burial in Argyle Scottish Cemetery. Memorials may be made to family. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019