Richard Dale Pixler 1930—2019
Richard Dale Pixler passed peacefully on August 23, 2019. Richard was born December 1, 1930 in Winnebago county to William and Madora (Hakes) Pixler.
He married the love of his life, Donna Jean Bomgarden on November 5th in 1956. First and foremost, Richard was a loving and devoted, Husband, Father and Grandfather.
Richard was an accomplished sportsman and nature enthusiast and passed that love onto his family.
He was also an excellent gardener. There wasn't anything (our Papa) couldn't
grow. He enjoyed the Boone County Fair, ice cream, John Wayne movies, Ernest Tubb music and most important picking and eating black raspberries.
Richard will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Donna Jean, children; Patryce (Jeff) Hobbs of Phoenix, (AZ), Pam Pixler (Rockford), Doug (Heather) pixler (Loves Park), grandchildren; Jared Pixler and Abbey Pixler (both of Loves Park), niece, Judy (Jim) Burke (CO) and nephew, Donald (Carol) Rundquist (NE).
Per Richard's request, no services are to be held. The family would like to thank Illinois Hospice for their superb care and ask that any donations made in his honor would go to them.
