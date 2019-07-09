Home

Richard E. Askey

Richard E. Askey Obituary
Richard E. Askey 1944—2019
Richard E. Askey, 74, of Rockford, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born in Rockford, IL on September 8, 1944, son of Robert and Marjorie Askey. Survivors include wife, Connie; siblings, Patricia (Doug) Hardin, Gary (Sandi) Askey, Vicki Bare; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. Predeceased by his parents and stepson, Christopher.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Fred C. Olson Chapel. Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Swedish American Hospital for all they did for Richard. To see the full obituary please visit www.olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019
