|
|
Richard E. Grace 1932—2019
Richard E. Grace, 87, of Rockford passed away August 6, 2019. Born February 20, 1932 in Rockford, IL. He was the son of Harold and Evelyn Grace. He was in the US Navy from January 1952-1956. Worked at Sundstrand Aviation. Married Kay D. Zeigler in December 1956. Richard worked as a Sheet Metal worker at Rockford Industries, then Las Vegas, Nevada, for one year, and returned to Rockford's Miller Engineering. He retired from Local 219 and Miller Engineering in 1995. He enjoyed golfing with his father and friends, and fishing.
Survivors are wife, Kay Grace; daughters, Debra (Wayne) Langdon, Dawn (Curtis) Carpenter, Lori Grace, Christy Grace; sister, Patricia Marchini; granddaughters, Amanda (John) Wenger, Allisha (Zachery) Wise; and great-grandson, Ares Wise. Preceded in death by brother, Robert Grace; sisters, Audrey Hammer, Joyce Hammer; and his parents.
Memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until time of service. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery at Urn Garden, Lot H-15. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019