Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Grace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Grace


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Grace Obituary
Richard E. Grace 1932—2019
Richard E. Grace, 87, of Rockford passed away August 6, 2019. Born February 20, 1932 in Rockford, IL. He was the son of Harold and Evelyn Grace. He was in the US Navy from January 1952-1956. Worked at Sundstrand Aviation. Married Kay D. Zeigler in December 1956. Richard worked as a Sheet Metal worker at Rockford Industries, then Las Vegas, Nevada, for one year, and returned to Rockford's Miller Engineering. He retired from Local 219 and Miller Engineering in 1995. He enjoyed golfing with his father and friends, and fishing.
Survivors are wife, Kay Grace; daughters, Debra (Wayne) Langdon, Dawn (Curtis) Carpenter, Lori Grace, Christy Grace; sister, Patricia Marchini; granddaughters, Amanda (John) Wenger, Allisha (Zachery) Wise; and great-grandson, Ares Wise. Preceded in death by brother, Robert Grace; sisters, Audrey Hammer, Joyce Hammer; and his parents.
Memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until time of service. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery at Urn Garden, Lot H-15. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now