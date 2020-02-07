|
Richard "Dick" E. Johnson 1943—2020
Richard E. "Dick" Johnson, 76, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Banner Medical Center in Casa Grande, AZ. Born September 15, 1943 in Toledo, OH. Formerly of Rockford, IL and resident of Casa Grande, AZ and Minocqua, WI. Dick was a 1961 Graduate of Rockford East High School and received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. Dick was an educator with the Rockford Public Schools for over 30 years. Surviving are his Wife of 51 years, Barbara A. (Urnezis) Johnson of Casa Grande, AZ; Daughter, Kimberley Johnson Redd, of Naperville, IL; Son, Stephen M. Johnson, of Chicago, IL; 5 grandchildren, Daria, Sydney, Nolan, Miles, and Alex. Beloved uncle of 4 and great-uncle to 7. Dick is also survived by his friend of 70 years, John Young, of Carlsbad, CA. Preceded in death by his niece, Debra (Urnezis) Allen; his brother-in-law, Thomas A. Urnezis; and his parents, Frank and Esther Johnson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St, Naperville, IL 60540. The wake will begin at 2pm, service at 4pm, and extended wake from 5-7pm. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020