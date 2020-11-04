Richard E. Murphy (Dick) 1933—2020
Richard E. Murphy (Dick) 87, of Rockford, IL passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born May 26, 1933 in Rockford, IL the son of Edward H. and Florence (Johnson) Murphy, Dick attended St. Thomas Catholic High School graduating in 1951. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1953–1957. He married the love of his life, Anne Girard on September 3, 1955. Dick worked for 60+ years as an electrician and a proud member of IBEW local 364, providing for his family with hard work, honesty, and perseverance. He was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling. Most of all, he was proud of his family and loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. Dick was kind and generous and his sense of humor was truly disarming. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. In his last years at Siena on Brendenwood he displayed this gift with his new friends where he discovered his new talent on stage. He'll be remembered for his unique use of language with golden nuggets like "chickie-doo" (his sons' female companions) and "gork a hole in the wall". Remembering Dick's renditions of "Wolverton Mountain" or "Down by the Old Mill Stream" brings a smile. Cherishing these memories and wishing we had time for more, we say farewell 'til that grand reunion in Heaven where we picture Dick with hands up for attention and a chuckle: "Let me tell you a story…".
*Survived by his beloved wife, Anne; children, Daniel (Charlotte) Murphy, JoAnne (Tom) Wood, Steven (Jeannine) Murphy and Thomas (Connie) Murphy; 13 Grandchildren and 23 Great-Grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents and sister, Shirley Swart. The family would like to thank the ICU staff at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center and all who supported them during this time.
Visitation on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 a.m., followed by 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2505 School St, Rockford, IL 61101, where Dick was a lifelong parishioner. Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, memorial masses may be offered or donations made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital. *Please see expanded obituary and share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
