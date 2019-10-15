|
Richard F. Kallenbach 1938—2019
Richard F. Kallenbach, 81, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at River Bluff Nursing Home. Born March 7, 1938, in Rockford, the son of Glendon and Alice (Flood) Kallenbach. Owner of United Engineering Services for 45 years. Richard married Deanna C Beckwold in Rockford on September 7, 1985. She predeceased him on December 6, 2002. Survived by his children, Kurtis (Debbie) Kallenbach, Konrad (Stacy) Kallenbach, Kelli Roddy, Kris (Rick) Gasparini, and Kyle (Melissa) Kallenbach; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Howard, Alex Kallenbach, Jack Todd, Kory Kallenbach, Kayla Kallenbach, Kylie Kallenbach, Kaleb Roddy, Kelsey Roddy, Sam Gasparini, Jack Gasparini, Christopher Kallenbach, and Karis Kallenbach. Predeceased by his parents; mother of his children, Marianne Pappas (2002); and daughter, Kari Jo Kallenbach (2006).
Memorial Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Memorials to the family to be established. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019