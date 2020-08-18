Richard "Dick" Frank Warner 1938—2020
RICHARD "DICK" FRANK WARNER, 82, of Rockford, IL went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 17, 2020, surrounded at home by his children, grandchildren, and faithful grand dog, Leo.
Richard, the son of Oscar "Ockie" and Isabelle "Babe" (Smith) Warner, was born on July 29, 1938 in Rockford, IL. He graduated from Turner Grade School, Lincoln Middle School and East High School, Rockford, IL. He majored in Engineering at University of Illinois. Richard enlisted and served in the U.S. Army stationed in Rhode Island and Germany.
He spent his childhood playing sports and spending summers swimming and fishing on Little Spider Lake in Woodruff, WI. On October 28, 1967, Richard married Carol Mae Cummings at St. James Catholic Church in Rockford, IL and started a family. They had 6 children, Jacqueline (Keith) Thompson, Tracy (Domenic) Grisanzio, Jason (Sarah) Warner, Jeremy Warner and Scott (Ciara) Warner, all of Rockford and Courtney (Brad) Weust of Milwaukee. Since their home was open to all family and friends, Dick and Carol treated everyone like their own children, (most notably Kristopher (Sasha) Killion and Bolor (Sarna) Oynchimeg, both of Rockford). His professional career was in the manufacturing industry as an electrical engineer until he changed careers in 1986 and got his Certified Financial Planner designation and started Warner Financial and Realty.
Richard was always devoted to St. James School and Church as recognized by being the 1st recipient of the St. James Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Early on, he coached youth football and basketball. He served many lead and committee roles including the Finance Council and the Parish Council. He served as a Mass lector, Eucharistic minister, bible study coordinator and RCIA Sponsor for many years. He led the inaugural and subsequent years of the St. James 4th of July celebration, "AmericaFest". He started and ran St. James bingo every Friday night until he accomplished his goal to pay off the school building mortgage. Richard organized volunteers and ran bingo regardless of blizzards or any family obligation in order to never miss his Friday night commitment to St. James for 18 consecutive years. In the most recent years, he started the St. James golf outing to restore the stain glass windows in the church. He was also responsible for one of the largest parish fundraisers, St. James Parish Brick Paver Project.
Richard will be remembered as a man with deep faith, a devout Catholic, having high integrity and a trusted confidant to many. He will also be remembered for being an avid Green Bay Packer fan and devoted basketball father, who enjoyed running, dancing and music. His passion for the things he loved will live on through his 12 grandchildren, Madeleine, Dylan, Haley, Samuel, Jack, Isabelle, Luke, Kaitlyn, Charlotte, Brody, James and Brecken.
He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife, Carol. Aside from his 6 children, 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, he is survived by his loving sister, Connie Immordino, and brothers-in-law, Patrick (Linda) Cummings and Richard Cummings; sisters-in-law, Donna Haskell and Lois (Robert) Bertolasi.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 428 N. 2nd Street, Rockford. Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. Entombment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL assisted the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
