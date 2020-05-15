Home

Richard H. "Dick" Fry


1930 - 2020
Richard H. "Dick" Fry Obituary
Richard "Dick" H. Fry 1930—2020
Richard "Dick" Fry, 89, of Rockford, IL passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born September 6, 1930 in Bristol, South Dakota the son of Harry D. and Elizabeth (Fagerland) Fry. Dick attended Rockford West High School graduating in 1948. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He married the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" (Doherty) on April 14, 1956. Dick then joined the Rockford Police Department where he worked for 30 years. After retirement, Dick worked at Caldwell Industries. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bear fan. Dick enjoyed playing cribbage and euchre. Above all, Dick loved spending time with his family. He will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Pat; children, Dennis (Pam) Fry, David (Marcie) Fry, Douglas (Nanci) Fry and Dean (Kristin) Fry; 12 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Judy) Fry; sisters-in-law, Norma (Bill) Hocking and Barbara Harris; brother-in-law, James Doherty; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased in death by his parents. The family sincerely thanks the staff at Heartland Hospice and Crimson Pointe for their care and compassion.
Services are private at this time with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorials in Dick's name may be made to Heartland Hospice, 6000 East State St. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020
