Richard H. Johnson 1933—2020
Richard "Dick" Hjalmer Johnson, 86, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in his home. Born March 16, 1933, in Rockford, the son of Gustaf Hjalmer and Hulda (Carlson) Johnson. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1951. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Dick married Ann Porter on September 25, 1959 in Rockford. He worked at Mattison Machine Works for 47 years. During that time, Dick felt very blessed that his job called for him to travel, taking him around the world to see many places he would not have otherwise. Dick was a member of First Evangelical Covenant Church and Habitat for Humanity. He played catcher in the Industrial Softball League, enjoyed attending several NASCAR races a year and loved fishing.
Survived by his wife, Ann; sons, Stephen (Mary) Johnson of Mahopac, NY and Peter Johnson of AZ; grandchildren, Greer, Pierce, Mary Vera, and Margaret Johnson; sister, Lu (Harland) Mapes; nephews, Skip (Jill) and Brian Gilley; and brother-in-law, Gary Porter and nephews, Kevin (Joan) and Tom Porter. Predeceased by his parents; and brother Robert. The family would like to thank Dick's many caregivers.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at First Evangelical Covenant Church, 316 Wood Rd., Rockford with Reverend Peter Dibley officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Private burial in Arlington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., Rockford, IL 61102 or Salvation Army, 500 S. Rockford Ave., Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020