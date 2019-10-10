Home

More Obituaries for Richard Heidel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Heidel


1982 - 2019
Richard Heidel Obituary
Richard Heidel 1982—2019
Lt. Commander Richard Scott Heidel, 37, of St. Marys died Friday morning (September 27, 2019) at his residence. Mr. Heidel was born in Rockford, IL, to the late Robert Scott Heidel and Peggy Ann Odling Tulley and had been living in St. Marys the past several years. He was a Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy serving as a navigator on the USS Alaska Blue. After an exceptional athletic career in high school Mr. Heidel went to the University of Illinois were he became a part of the Fighting Illini football and track teams. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Mathematics then decided to join the United States Navy were he proudly served his country.
Mr. Heidel was a man of many talents, he loved playing his guitar, golfing, running and was a huge movie buff. He enjoyed boating with family and friends and above all he adored his children and his time with them.
Lt. Commander Heidel is survived by his wife Nicole Maurice Heidel of St. Marys; two children, Sebastian Thomas Heidel, Rylan Scott Heidel of St. Marys; his mother, Peggy Ann Tulley of Chattanooga, TN; two brothers, Dave Heidel of Lakeland, FL, Jeff Heidel wife Casandra of Virginia Beach, VA; numerous other relatives.
A private memorial service was held for Lt. Commander Heidel in St. Marys, GA.
Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
