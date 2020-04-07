|
Richard "Rick" J. Stancliffe 1926—2020
Richard "Rick" J. Stancliffe, 93, Rockford, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on April 3, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1926, in Brockton, Massachusetts, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Connell) Stancliffe. Rick graduated from Highland Park High School in Highland Park IL, class of 1944. He then joined the Army Air Force, serving as a radio operator from 1944-1946, mainly in the Pacific area during the end of World War II. After this service, he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Illinois in 1950, and then married the love of his life, Louise Swanson, on February 9, 1951 in Champaign, IL. Rick again served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1950-1951. He worked many years as a technical writer in the manufacturing and aerospace industries. Rick was a wonderful husband and father who instilled creative interests in his family. He enjoyed playing the piano and had a large collection of sheet music. He was an inventive visual artist expressing himself through drawing, painting and printmaking. Rick enjoyed riding his bicycle, boating, camping and travel. His family regarded him as a master of creative ingenuity as he was consistently finding and solving problems throughout the house. Rick's unique solutions to the problems might involve numerous trips to Ace and Nicolson Hardware stores, and most certainly included his home workshop. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Louise; children, Vicky (Jay) Hanson of Portage WI, Thomas (Julie) Stancliffe of New Hartford IA, and Lisa Meeks of Rockford. Grandchildren, Ian (Amanda) Miller, Ellen (Tyler) McDougal, Ethan Stancliffe, Zachary Meeks, Andrew Meeks, Jason (fiancé - Kristina) Meeks and William Meeks, and great-granddaughter, Bailey Miller. He is also survived by his nephew Glen Swanson of Traverse City MI. He is predeceased by his parents, and brother, Robert Stancliffe. Rick and family have appreciated the friendliness and help of the staff and residents while living at Peterson Meadows. A private family memorial service will take place at a later date. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020