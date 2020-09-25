1/1
Richard James DeLacy
1946 - 2020
Richard James DeLacy, 74, of Rockford, peacefully passed away on September 23, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1946 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, the son of Otto and Ruth (Lee) DeLacy. Richard resided in McFarland, Wisconsin for most of his life before moving to Rockford, Illinois. He attended Monona Grove High School. Richard served 30 years in the Army Reserve with the 84th Division and retired as a Command Sergeant Major. He also worked for Speedway Gas Stations as a District Manager and retired after 38 years and then became a realtor with his wife for Dickerson Nieman Realtors. Richard was an avid Green Bay Packers, Fox News and Wisconsin sports fan.
Survivors include his loving wife, Bonnie DeLacy; three sons, Curtis (Lisa) DeLacy, Scott DeLacy, Brian (Amanda) DeLacy; his beloved grandchildren, Brandon, Mick, Jade, Sage, Kellen, Aaron and Meegan; sister, Shirley Tschida. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Robert and Douglas; daughter, Margo Lynn; grandson, Keegan James.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111 with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Masks are required and please observe social distancing. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
