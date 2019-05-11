Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 654-2484
Richard K. Jaworowski


Richard K. Jaworowski


1939 - 2019 Obituary
Richard K. Jaworowski Obituary
Richard K. Jaworowski 1939—2019
Richard K. Jaworowski, 80, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Mercyhealth Rockford. Born February 26, 1939, in Rockford; the son of Antone and Ruth (Eschen) Jaworowski. He married Sandra Kurth on August 13, 1960 in Rockford.
A U. S. Marine Corps Veteran, Richard retired from Gunite Corporation after 34 years of employment and was a member of UAW Local 718.
He enjoyed gambling, card games, casino nights in Rockford, fishing, watching American Movie Classics and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his sons, David Jaworowski, Jeff (Nicole) Jaworowski and Chris Jaworowski; grandchildren, Aaron, Nicholas and Jessica; brother, James (Vivian) Jaworowski; sister, Lois Jardeen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his wife, parents, sons, Paul and Mark; sisters, Virginia Stewart and Violet Shearer.
Funeral service 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 North Rockton Avenue. Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019
