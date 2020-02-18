|
Richard (Rich) Konieczski October 27, 1946—February 9,2020
Rich Konieczski, 73 of Chandler Arizona (formally Roscoe, Illinois) passed away on February 9,2020. He was the father of Michael (Peggy), Michelle(Brian) Barnhardt and Barney. Grandfather of Ryan(Amanda) Nichols, Rachel(Dan), Jennifer, Janelle, Abigail, Jessica, Dakota and Hunter. Also survived by brothers, sisters and nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020