Richard "Dick" L. Cuthbertson 1939—2019
Richard "Dick" L. Cuthbertson, 79, of Durand, IL died at 11:55 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Monroe Clinic Hospital.
Funeral ceremonies will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019 in McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Durand, IL with Chaplain Neil Dreier of American Legion Gold Star Post #676, Durand, IL officiating. Burial will be in Durand Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of ceremony Sunday.
To read full obituary, share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019