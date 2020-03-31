|
|
Richard L. Mears 1936—2020
Passed peacefully of natural causes on March 30, 2020 at the age of 83 with family by his side. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Scully). Loving "Pop" of Greg (Charlene) Mears, Shari (Robert) Stelling, Diana (Edward) Black, Ed (Kristy) Mears and Bill (Maureen) Mears. Proud grandpa of Gabrielle (Dan) Merrick, Robert Mears, Taylor Mears, Katie Stelling, Eric Mears, Zach Mears and Alex Mears. Great-grandpa of Connor Merrick. Brother of Phyllis Lee. Former spouse of Sharon (Kenneth) Raum. Preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Lelia; and his siblings Carol Lou Mears, Mary Jo Mears, Jean Anleitner and Lee Robert Mears. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Richard taught science in the Winnebago and Rockford, IL school systems. After retirement, he was a Peace Corps volunteer who taught college in Port Antonio, Jamaica. He belonged to the Rotary Club of Rockford, IL for many years. As an avid outdoorsman, he loved travelling, hunting, fishing, canoeing, and camping.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020