Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Tucker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard L. Tucker Obituary
Richard L. Tucker 1974—2019
Richard Lee Tucker "Little Tuck", 44, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born September 26, 1974. The son of Richard W. Tucker "Tuck" and Lucinda Tucker "Cindy". Survived by his son, Quest and daughter, Nevaeh Tucker; along with their mother, Jasmine Hernandez, who had been his significant other for many years. He is also survived by his uncle, Reg (Paula) Drye; cousin, Taylor; as well as his aunt, Robin (Larry) Prentice and numerous cousins. Rick was employed by the District in a job he truly enjoyed. Rick or "Little Tuck" was avid softball player and die hard Cub's fan. Through many tournaments he organized or played on he raised money for numerous causes. He was particularly proud of his tournament at Turtle Tap that raised awareness as well as money for the Epilepsy Foundation. Rick will be missed by his friends and his family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his children. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now