Richard L. Tucker 1974—2019
Richard Lee Tucker "Little Tuck", 44, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born September 26, 1974. The son of Richard W. Tucker "Tuck" and Lucinda Tucker "Cindy". Survived by his son, Quest and daughter, Nevaeh Tucker; along with their mother, Jasmine Hernandez, who had been his significant other for many years. He is also survived by his uncle, Reg (Paula) Drye; cousin, Taylor; as well as his aunt, Robin (Larry) Prentice and numerous cousins. Rick was employed by the District in a job he truly enjoyed. Rick or "Little Tuck" was avid softball player and die hard Cub's fan. Through many tournaments he organized or played on he raised money for numerous causes. He was particularly proud of his tournament at Turtle Tap that raised awareness as well as money for the Epilepsy Foundation. Rick will be missed by his friends and his family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his children. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
