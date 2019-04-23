|
Richard L. Veruchi 1943—2019
Richard "Rich" L. Veruchi, 75, of Rockford, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, after a brief illness.
Rich was born in Rockford, IL on November 30, 1943, son of Jack and Rose (Canova) Veruchi. He shared 57 years of marriage with the love of his life, Susan (Hulstedt) Veruchi. Rich was employed as a machinist with Warner Lambert for 37 years, retiring at age 56. He loved traveling to the Caribbean with his cherished wife, but their favorite trips were the ones to Alaska. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was a lifetime member of the Rockford L.L.L. Society. Rich enjoyed playing golf with his friends and family, playing cards and was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving relatives include his loving wife, Susan Veruchi; children, Richard (Tara) Veruchi, Robyn (Douglas) Clott, Bryan (Vicki) Veruchi, Robert (Laurie) Veruchi and Jodi Hubbs; grandchildren, Morgan, Robert, Kristina, Anna, Adam, Noah and Colton; brother-in-law, Steve Thomason and several nieces and nephews. Rich is predeceased by his parents; sister, Joann Thomason and son-in-law, Thomas Hubbs.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. immediately followed by a Time of Sharing at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family of Richard Veruchi for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019