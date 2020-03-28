|
Richard L. Vuttera 1949—2020
Richard L. Vuttera, 70, of Roscoe, passed away March 25, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born October 22, 1949 in Rockford, the son of Luke & Rose (Gulotta) Vuttera. He graduated from Boylan High School, class of 1968. Served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam stationed in Germany as a Private First Class heavy artillery specialist. He married Donna Scida on July 16, 1997 in Anchorage, AK. He was a HVAC tradesman and a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 23, retiring in 2004. A longtime member and past vice-president of Kepotah Sportsmans Club.
Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and a dear friend to many. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and archery. He had many hobbies including bee-keeping, raising chickens, gardening, reading and working in his machine shop. He was a seeker of spiritual truths and was happiest when surrounded by his family or close to nature and near the mountains, preferably in Yellowstone or Alaska.
Survivors include wife, Donna; children, Sarah Rose (Jon) Widell and Marty Vuttera; grandchildren, Scarlett and Aurora Widell; brother, Martin (Carolyn) Vuttera; large extended family including sisters in law and their families, and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by parents, and beloved granddaughter, Tahlia Vuttera. His gentle spirit and unparalleled qualities will remain in our hearts forever.
Cremation rites were accorded. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Celebration of his life to occur at a later date. – Send online condolence at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020