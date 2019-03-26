Home

Richard M. McGovern Obituary
Richard M. McGovern 2019
Richard M. McGovern, 60, of Rockford, Illinois died on March 25, 2019. Born on August 12, 1958 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the son of Robert and Irene McGovern. Richard worked as an inspector at various companies including Testor Corporation, Pfauter Mag, Estwing and Taylor Freezer. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and good friend. He will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include his siblings, Roberta Abate, John (Cyndi) McGovern, Dave (Tina) McGovern, Mary (Brian) Martin; sister-in-law, Debbie McGovern; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and brother, Phillip.
Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
