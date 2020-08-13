Richard M, (Dick) Provi 1942—2020
Lifelong Rockford resident Richard M. (Dick) Provi, 78, passed away peacefully August 12 , 2020 in his home surrounded by his wife Becky and their families.
Richard was born January 28, 1942 to Michael A. and Ann M. (Armato) Provi. He was married to Diane Lietz Provi who blessed him with three wonderful children – daughters Deborah and Denise, and son Michael.
He was a Class of 1960 East High School graduate, whose E-Rab classmates met several times a year for the past 60 years. Dick was proud that he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout while at East High School
He was also a 1965 graduate of Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa and an Army reservist stationed in Wisconsin during the Viet Nam era.
Dick was an entrepreneur who owned and operated many businesses over the years, including Pro Products (which became Dasco Pro), Fiberglass Innovations, Insurance Liquidators, Pro Team Corner, Omnia Marketing, Rockford Medical & Safety, Cars & Stereos, various restaurants, as well as many others. His longest venture was his partnership with Dennis Ebens at Rockford Systems, Inc., from where he retired in 2014 after 43 years.
For many, many years, Dick was part of an eclectic group who call themselves the "Thursday Nite Boyz". He would meet them every Thursday night for dinner, beverages, conversation, laughter and camaraderie at a variety of restaurants in the area. They also traveled together from time-to-time.
Over the years, Marco Island, Florida was his favorite destination for fun and relaxation with his many family members and friends. Dick and his wife Becky spent winters in Marco Island the last few years of his life where he especially enjoyed dining with friends at the many wonderful restaurants, his favorite being Davide's Italian Cafe & Deli.
His passion for the Arizona Cardinals began as a young boy when his father would take him to see the then-called Chicago Cardinals. After the games, he was able to go to the locker room to meet coaches and players, and often said that he could still "smell" the distinct scent of wintergreen in the locker room. As a season ticket holder, Dick followed the Cardinals from Chicago to St. Louis. The long drive led him to get his Private Pilot license and fly his own plane to attend the games. Because of his dedication to the Chicago Cardinals, St. Louis Cardinals, Phoenix Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals, Dick was inducted into the Ultimate Fans Inaugural Class of '99 at the Pro Football Ultimate Fan Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. While in Arizona, Dick was able to stay with his former father-in-law Gene (June) Lietz. They thoroughly enjoyed going to the games and spending time together.
For Dick, the most important thing in life was his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, god-father, and uncle, and would do anything and everything he could for them. His motto was "He who gives when he lives knows where it goes", and in doing so, set a great example for his family to follow in the years to come.
Although our hearts are broken and we will miss him dearly, he is now at peace and free from pain and suffering.
Dick is survived by wife Becky (Moorehead)Thorvalson Provi, daughter Denise Prater, son Mike (Kristy) Provi, son-in-law Gary Wright; grandchildren Alexa (Rocco) Taglia, Sydney (Nick Pumilia) Wright, Linaya Wright, Brinley Prater, Noah Prater, Addisyn Provi, and Ella Provi; great-grandsons Maverick Prater, Declan Taglia and Denver Taglia; sisters Carole (Don) Payne and Jan (Don) Dray; step-daughters Stephanie (Jeff) Benske and Jennifer (Chris) Lorenzen; step-grandchildren Madilyn Larsh, George Benske, Ben Jordan, Hannah Jordan, Alyssa Lorenzen, and Aubrey Lorenzen; nieces Leslie (Derek) Winebaugh, Jennifer (Andy) Strand, Jessica (Connor) Korab, Dana Dray, and LuAnn Lietz; nephews Mark Payne and Jeff (Stephanie) Lietz; numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews, cousins and friends.
Dick is predeceased by his parents, daughter Deborah Rene Provi Wright, and former wife Diane (Lietz) Provi Barfield.Services will be private, and a celebration of life will be held at Forest Hills Country Club on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from noon until 3:00 P.M. for all who wish to attend. Arrangements by J P Welte Funeral Home, 304 North 5th Street, Rockford, IL 61107
In honor of daughter Debbie, memorial gifts may be sent to her favorite charity - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
